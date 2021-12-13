Broadway's Flying Over Sunset Opens December 13

By Talaura Harms
Dec 13, 2021
Tony nominees Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Carmen Cusack star in the the Lincoln Center Theater production.

Tony nominees Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Carmen Cusack take their official opening night trip over Sunset Boulevard in the new musical Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center Theater. The world premiere production opens December 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

The musical, with a book by director James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, is inspired by the lives of writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton), playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack), and film star Cary Grant (Yazbeck)—each of whom experimented with the drug LSD.

INTERVIEW: James Lapine Is Flying Back Over Sunset

Also featured in the cast are Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther serve as understudies.

Flying Over Sunset features choreography by Michelle Dorrance, sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by The Telsey Office, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby.

The musical is produced in association with Jack Shear. Rick Steiger is the production stage manager.

Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Carmen Cusack in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Carmen Cusack in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
Carmen Cusack and Robert Sella in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Carmen Cusack and Robert Sella in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
Tony Yazbeck in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Tony Yazbeck in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
Michele Ragusa, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Kanisha Marie Feliciano in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Michele Ragusa, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Kanisha Marie Feliciano in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
Michele Ragusa, Carmen Cusack, and Kanisha Marie Feliciano in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Michele Ragusa, Carmen Cusack, and Kanisha Marie Feliciano in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
Laura Shoop, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Robert Sella in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Laura Shoop, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Robert Sella in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
Robert Sella, Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack, and Tony Yazbeck in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Robert Sella, Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack, and Tony Yazbeck in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
Cast in <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Cast in Flying Over Sunset Joan Marcus
Flying Over Sunset had originally been part of LCT's 2019–2020 season with performances scheduled to begin on March 12, 2020—the day all theatres shuttered due to the pandemic. Previews began November 11.

