Broadway's Future Songbook Season Concludes With Free Concert Village Song

The virtual evening will be hosted by Mindi Dickstein and John Znidarsic.

Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, will concludes its virtual 2021 season May 24 at 5:30 PM ET with an evening sponsored by the Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Featuring music and lyrics by the 2021 class of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, the concert will be hosted by John Znidarsic and Little Women lyricist Mindi Dickstein, also an NYU faculty member. Entitled Village Song, the virtual performance is directed by Marella Martin Koch with video editing by Micah Joel, audio editing by David Kornfeld, and dramaturgy by Guy Lancaster.

Writers include Alex Becker, Clare Bierman, Dahlak Brathwaite, Zane Bridwell, Carrie Caffrey, Katherine Catusciello, Alstrael Evans, Spencer Grubbe, Katie Hazdovac, Erika Ji, Anastasia Dextrene S. Johnson, William Karras, Bela Kawalec, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, Earl Marrows, Maggie Moe, Erica Molfetto, Sam Norman, Eliza Randall, Mikey Rosenbaum, Yuri Shibata, Andrew Strano, Brooke Trumm, and Joshua Vranas.

Interpreting the songs will be Becker, Bierman, Brathwaite, Bridwell, Caffrey, Cartusciello, Grubbe, Hazdovac, Ji, Johnson, Kawalec, Karras, Marrows, Moe, Molfetto, Norman, Randall, Rosenbaum, Shibata, Strano, and Trumm plus Chibueze Ihuoma, Lyle Smith Mitchell, Xiaoqing "Mao" Zhang, Julio Vaquero Ramos, Marshall Schaffer, Miranda Holliday, Utsav Bhargava, Vaibu Mohan, Sinan Usta, Matthew Bray, and Joe Badore.

Amy Burgess is the producer and Danny Larsen is the associate producer.

To reserve tickets to the free concert, click here.

