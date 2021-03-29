Broadway's Future Songbook Series, Celebrating Work of A Musical About Star Wars' Billy Recce, Streams March 29

By Andrew Gans
Mar 29, 2021
 
The free evening is produced and hosted by John Znidarsic.
Billy Recce
Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, continues March 29 at 5:30 PM with a virtual concert sponsored by the Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Produced and hosted by John Znidarsic, the free evening celebrates the music and lyrics of Billy Recce, a two-time MAC and NEO Award winner, whose works include A Musical About Star Wars, Balloon Boy, Dimes, Duo/Trio, and The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever.

Performers are scheduled to include composer Recce as well as Joseph Frederick Allen, Meg Bush, Taylor Crousore, Roger Dawley, Scott Richard Foster, Jordana Kagan, Sarah Kleist, Amanda Lopez, Emil McNamara, Mia J. Pak. Rachel Ravel, Rose Recce, Lauren Robinson, and Lexi Spera. Video material is directed by Marc David Wright.

Click here to reserve tickets.

