Broadway's Future Songbook Series Will Celebrate Work of A Musical About Star Wars' Billy Recce

The free evening is produced and hosted by John Znidarsic.

Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, will continue March 29 at 5:30 PM with a virtual concert sponsored by the Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Produced and hosted by John Znidarsic, the free evening will celebrate the music and lyrics of Billy Recce, a two-time MAC and NEO Award winner, whose works include A Musical About Star Wars, Balloon Boy, Dimes, Duo/Trio, and The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever.

Performers will include composer Recce as well as Joseph Frederick Allen, Meg Bush, Taylor Crousore, Roger Dawley, Scott Richard Foster, Jordana Kagan, Sarah Kleist, Amanda Lopez, Emil McNamara, Mia J. Pak. Rachel Ravel, Rose Recce, Lauren Robinson, and Lexi Spera. Video material is directed by Marc David Wright.

Click here to reserve tickets.

