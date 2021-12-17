Broadway's Hadestown Cancels Upcoming Performances Due to Positive COVID-19 Cases

The December 17 evening and December 18 matinee will not go on.

Hadestown has joined the roster of shows being forced to cancel performances due to positive COVID-19 cases. While a number of shows remain open, the Tony-winning musical plans to return for the 8 PM performance on December 18.

This schedule—as has been the case across Broadway in recent weeks—is subject to change as the situation develops. For more information about future performances—along with American Utopia, The Book of Mormon, Moulin Rouge!, and Slave Play—visit Jujamcyn.com.

Performances of Hadestown resumed September 2 at Walter Kerr Theatre. The show currently features original Broadway cast members Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, André de Shields, and Patrick Page.

Featuring a score and a book by Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown intertwines two myths—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and his wife Persephone. The production, directed by Rachel Chavkin with choreography by David Neumann, opened on Broadway April 17, 2019.

A string of Broadway shows—including Wicked, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ain't Too Proud, Mrs. Doubtfire, Chicago, and Freestyle Love Supreme—have had to cancel performances day-of as COVID infections swell once again, with many citing breakthrough cases directly.