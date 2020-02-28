Broadway’s How I Learned to Drive, Starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, Meets the Press

Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play will begin performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre March 22.

The Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play How I Learned to Drive, starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, will begin performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre March 22. The drama, presented by Manhattan Theatre Club, and helmed by original director Mark Brokaw, will open April 22.

Parker and Morse reprise their performances as Li’l Bit and Uncle Peck from the landmark drama's world premiere at The Vineyard in 1997. Rounding out the cast are Johanna Day (also reprising her performance from the Off-Broadway production), Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers as the Female, Teenage, and Male Greek Chorus, respectively.

Broadway’s How I Learned to Drive, Starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, Meets the Press Broadway’s How I Learned to Drive, Starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, Meets the Press 7 PHOTOS

In How I Learned to Drive, Li'l Bit (Parker), aided by a chorus of storytellers, looks back in time in order to make sense of an uncle (Morse) who impacted her past, present, and future.

Daryl Roth, who was behind the play's subsequent Off-Broadway commercial run, is also a producer along with Cody Lassen and Vineyard Theatre.

Vogel's play was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre before transferring to a commercial Off-Broadway production presented by Roth and Roy Gabay. The show was the recipient of numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, New York Drama Critics Award, Drama Critics Circle Award, OBIE Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Drama Desk.