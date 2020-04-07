Broadway's How I Learned to Drive, Starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, Postponed

Manhattan Theatre Club intends to present the revival in the 2020–2021 season.

Manhattan Theatre Club has officially postponed its production of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer-winning How I Learned to Drive, announcing its intention of instead producing the play on Broadway in its 2020–2021 season. Prior to the New York mandate restricting mass gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, performances were to begin March 27 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The production is slated to reunite director Mark Brokaw and original stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, who'll reprise their performances as Li’l Bit and Uncle Peck, respectively, from the original 1997 Off-Broadway run. They're joined by fellow original cast member Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers.

Two of MTC's spring Off-Broadway offerings were canceled earlier: Qui Nguyen’s Poor Yella Rednecks and Emily Feldman’s The Best We Could (a family tragedy); the organization hopes to present both in a future season. The company has not yet announced titles for next season's roster.

