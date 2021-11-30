Broadway's Majestic Theatre Will Dim Lights in Memory of Craig Jacobs

Mr. Jacobs was a long-time production stage manager at The Phantom of the Opera.

The marquee of Broadway's Majestic Theatre will be dimmed December 6 at 7:25 PM for one minute in memory of Craig Jacobs, who passed away November 22.

Mr. Jacobs was a long-time production stage manager at the Majestic, home to Andrew Lloyd Webber's history-making The Phantom of the Opera. He worked for Broadway's longest-running production from 1997 through 2014.

Mr. Jacobs' Broadway career began in 1974 with Good News, and he subsequently became the stage manager of choice for some of the theatre's top directors: Bob Fosse (the original Chicago, Sweet Charity), Arthur Laurents (Gypsy in 1989 and 2008), and Hal Prince (Cabaret, Show Boat, Phantom).

He guided Phantom from its 10th anniversary through its 25th anniversary and helped raise millions of dollars for Broadway Cares.

Mr. Jacobs also mentored a generation of stage managers.