Broadway's Michael Jackson Musical Cancels Performances Until After Christmas

MJ will return December 27 at the Neil Simon Theatre.

MJ, the new bio-musical about Michael Jackson, has now canceled all performances through December 26 due to multiple breakthrough COVID cases identified within the company. The show initially announced the cancellation of its December 16 performances (first the matinee, then the evening) but extended the pause on December 17.

The production says it intends to resume December 27 with its scheduled 8 PM performance. This decision—as has been the case across Broadway—is subject to change as the situation develops. For more information about future performances, visit MJtheMusical.com.

The musical, directed by choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and featuring a book by Lynn Nottage, began December 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre, where opening night is scheduled for February 1, 2022.

Myles Frost makes his Broadway debut as the King of Pop. Also in the cast are Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson and Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy and Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones and Tito Jackson, Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson, and Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson. Walter Russell III and Christian Wilson alternate in the role of Little Michael while Devin Trey Campbell plays Little Marlon Jackson.

Several shows have had to cancel performances—many last-minute—as COVID infection rates increase in the wake of the Omicron variant. Around the same time as MJ's announcement, Hamilton canceled performances through the weekend after going dark December 15. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Mrs. Doubtfire, Jagged Little Pill, and Moulin Rouge! have also canceled performances this week.