Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical Cancels December 19 Performances Due to COVID-19

The Tony-winning musical plays the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The December 19 performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have been canceled due to the detection of positive COVID-19 test results in the company. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase.

Performances have been on pause since December 16. The Tony-winning show intends to resume December 21 at 7 PM at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. For more information about future performances, visit MoulinRougeMusical.com.

Moulin Rouge! won 10 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The cast currently features Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Tony winner Aaron Tveit as Christian, Tony winner Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler (Eric Anderson succeeds Burstein beginning January 18, 2022), Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate.

The ensemble includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Raúl Contreras, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Jose-Luis Lopez Jr., Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Travis Ward-Osborne, Brandon Stonestreet, and Ericka Hunter Yang.

Moulin Rouge! is directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers and has a a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Tony winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony winner Justin Levine.

