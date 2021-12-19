Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical Cancels December 19 Performances Due to COVID-19

By Andrew Gans
Dec 19, 2021
The Tony-winning musical plays the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Danny Burstein Matthew Murphy

The December 19 performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have been canceled due to the detection of positive COVID-19 test results in the company. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase.

Performances have been on pause since December 16. The Tony-winning show intends to resume December 21 at 7 PM at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. For more information about future performances, visit MoulinRougeMusical.com.

WEEKLY SCHEDULE OF BROADWAY SHOWS

Moulin Rouge! won 10 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The cast currently features Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Tony winner Aaron Tveit as Christian, Tony winner Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler (Eric Anderson succeeds Burstein beginning January 18, 2022), Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate.

The ensemble includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Raúl Contreras, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Jose-Luis Lopez Jr., Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Travis Ward-Osborne, Brandon Stonestreet, and Ericka Hunter Yang.

Moulin Rouge! is directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers and has a a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Tony winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony winner Justin Levine.

Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Moulin Rouge!

Check Out Photos Inside the Broadway Return of Moulin Rouge!

14 PHOTOS
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Audience at Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, and Jacqueline B. Arnold Matthew Murphy
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Tam Mutu and cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, and cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Danny Burstein Matthew Murphy
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, and cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Danny Burstein Matthew Murphy
