Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire to Take 9-Week Hiatus

The Rob McClure-led musical has been facing breakthrough COVID cases among its cast.

Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire will take an extended hiatus from January 10-March 14, with performances scheduled to resume March 15. Producers hope the hiatus will allow the show to avoid a full closure as the company battles breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

The hiatus follows a much more brief break last month, though the musical had resumed performances December 22. The production will continue to play as scheduled through January 9.

"Mrs. Doubtfire has been in development for six years," says producer Kevin McCollum. "We are doing everything in our power to keep the virus from prematurely ending our run on Broadway. By taking this break we can afford to launch an extended run starting in March.

"Finally, I would like to express my profound and unending admiration for our extraordinary cast, crew, orchestra, creative team, and entire company. They have risen to every challenge thrown at them over the last two years with a remarkable amount of resilience, good humor, grit, and love for one another. They embody the indomitable spirit of Broadway.”

Ticket holders for performances March 15 or later will keep their seating locations. Those with tickets for canceled performances can exchange for a later date or get a refund from their point of purchase.

Tony nominee Rob McClure stars as divorced dad Daniel Hillard and his alter ego, the Scottish nanny Mrs. Doubtfire, in the musical based on the 1993 film. Read reviews for the production here.

The cast also includes Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Rounding out the ensemble are Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Addison Takefman, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

The new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten!.

Mrs. Doubtfire is directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp. The show has a scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, and make-up and prosthetics design by Tommy Kurzman.

Kevin McCollum produces Mrs. Doubtfire, presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

