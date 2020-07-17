Broadway's Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome First Child

The couple's daughter, Cecily Philips, was born July 14.

Broadway’s Patti Murin and Colin Donnell welcomed their first baby July 14. The couple shared the news, as well as photos of the newly born Cecily Philips, with People magazine.

As reported earlier this year, Murin learned she was pregnant while she and Donnell were in Iceland, filming their Hallmark movie Love in Iceland.

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Daughter Cecily Philips: 'She's Gonna Change the World'​ https://t.co/XZnfoQw5VJ — People (@people) July 17, 2020

While the two have performed alongside each other on TV’s Chicago Med, where Donnell was a regular, they first began dating while starring in Alex Timbers and Michael Friedman’s musical adaptation of Love’s Labour’s Lost as part of The Public’s Shakespeare in the Park. They married in June 2015.

Murin made her Broadway debut in 2007’s Xanadu and starred as the title role in the 2011 original musical Lysistrata Jones. She most recently originated the role of Princess Anna in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway.

Donnell made his Broadway debut as a replacement in the hit bio-musical Jersey Boys. He starred opposite Laura Osnes and Sutton Foster as Billy Crocker in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes, and opposite Foster in the 2014 revival of Violet. Recently, he starred in the City Center mounting of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World and is featured on the new cast recording of the song cycle.