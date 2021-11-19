Broadway’s Recent My Fair Lady Revival to Play London’s West End

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 19, 2021
 
The Lincoln Center Theater production, directed by Bartlett Sher, will open at the London Coliseum in May 2022.
Allan Corduner, Harry Hadden-Paton, Rosemary Harris, Jordan Donica, Laura Benanti, and company Joan Marcus

The Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady, which ran on Broadway from 2018 to 2019, will receive a London bow. The Bartlett Sher-helmed production will begin May 7, 2022, at the London Coliseum, with opening night set for May 18. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The staging will feature the English National Opera Orchestra, with Ted Sperling returning as music director. ENO produces the engagement alongside LCT, James L. Nederlander, Jamie Wilson, Hunter Arnold, and Playful Productions.

During its Broadway bow, the production earned a Tony Award for Catherine Zuber’s costume design and received nine additional nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Lauren Ambrose’s performance as Cockney flower seller-turned-“proper lady” Eliza Doolittle (Laura Benanti subsequently stepped into the role).

The creative team also includes scenic designer Michael Yeargan, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Marc Salzberg, and choreographer Christopher Gattelli.

Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s Pygmalion-inspired musical was last seen in a major London revival in 2001 from producer Cameron Mackintosh. The original Julie Andrews-led production transferred to London in 1958, going on to run for over five years.

The 2018 Tony nominee explains the inspiration behind color, style, stitching, and more.

2018 Tony nominee Catherine Zuber amongst a sampling of her costumes for Lincoln Center Theater’s My Fair Lady. Marc J. Franklin
Zuber’s sketches for her design of the upper classes, servants, and some of Eliza’s looks. Marc J. Franklin
Six ensembles from Zuber’s costume design. Marc J. Franklin
“In discussion with [director] Bart [Sher], we felt Eliza’s first transformation costume [right] should still be blue, reminiscent of the blue of her first costume.” Marc J. Franklin
“This is the first time we meet Eliza,” says Zuber. “It was important to give Eliza a strong silhouette. Since there is dancing, it needs to move well.” Marc J. Franklin
“Her costume is aged and distressed. The components are from different time periods and are definitely out of fashion,” Zuber says. Marc J. Franklin
“Most likely, she acquired her various clothing items from the ‘Rag and Bone’ man,” says the designer. Marc J. Franklin
Eliza’s opening look in layers from the back. Marc J. Franklin
“This costume is the height of fashion for 1913, but has a modern practicality,” says Zuber of another of Eliza’s dresses. Marc J. Franklin
“The blue is reminiscent of Eliza’s first costume,” tying the beginning and ends of her journey together, Zuber explains. Marc J. Franklin
