Broadway’s Recent My Fair Lady Revival to Play London’s West End

The Lincoln Center Theater production, directed by Bartlett Sher, will open at the London Coliseum in May 2022.

The Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady, which ran on Broadway from 2018 to 2019, will receive a London bow. The Bartlett Sher-helmed production will begin May 7, 2022, at the London Coliseum, with opening night set for May 18. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The staging will feature the English National Opera Orchestra, with Ted Sperling returning as music director. ENO produces the engagement alongside LCT, James L. Nederlander, Jamie Wilson, Hunter Arnold, and Playful Productions.

During its Broadway bow, the production earned a Tony Award for Catherine Zuber’s costume design and received nine additional nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Lauren Ambrose’s performance as Cockney flower seller-turned-“proper lady” Eliza Doolittle (Laura Benanti subsequently stepped into the role).

The creative team also includes scenic designer Michael Yeargan, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Marc Salzberg, and choreographer Christopher Gattelli.

Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s Pygmalion-inspired musical was last seen in a major London revival in 2001 from producer Cameron Mackintosh. The original Julie Andrews-led production transferred to London in 1958, going on to run for over five years.

