Broadway's She Loves Me, With Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi, Jane Krakowski, Gavin Creel, Airs on PBS July 24

The broadcast is part of Great Performances' Broadway at Home series, which also includes The King and I and Much Ado About Nothing.

PBS' Great Performances presents Broadway at Home, featuring a theatre favorite every week, beginning July 24 with the 2016 revival of She Loves Me.

The Joe Masteroff-Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick musical airs at 9 PM ET; check local listings. The Roundabout Theatre Company production stars Tony winners Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, and Gavin Creel, as well as Tony nominee Zachary Levi.

The production, directed by Scott Ellis and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, also features Byron Jennings, Tom McGowan, Nicholas Barasch, and Peter Bartlett, plus ensemble members Cameron Adams, Alison Cimmet, Justin Bowen, Preston Truman Boyd, Benjamin Eakeley, Sara Edwards, Michael Fatica, Gina Ferrall, Jenifer Foote, Andrew Kober, Laura Shoop, and Jim Walton.

The musical comedy tells the story of two parfumerie clerks who, unbeknownst to each other, are corresponding romantically. She Loves Me features a book by Masteroff, lyrics by Harnick, and music by Bock. Musical direction is by Paul Gemignani.

The revival made Broadway history when it was broadcast live from Studio 54 in a partnership with BroadwayHD, marking the first live stream of a Broadway show.

Ahead of the broadcast, scroll through the Playbill for the revival below.



The series will continue July 31 with the 2017 revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter. Kevin Kline, who co-starred with Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen, and Cobie Smulders, won his third Tony Award for his performance as the suave Garry Essendine.

On August 7, PBS will present In the Heights–Chasing Broadway Dreams. The documentary chronicles the personal stories of Tony-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast in the months leading up to the 2008 opening night of the production, which went on to win four Tony Awards including Best Musical.

The Public Theater's 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing will air August 14. The cast is led by The Color Purple Tony nominee and Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, who played Beatrice in the Kenny Leon-helmed staging in Central Park. The all-Black cast also included Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Leonato, Boardwalk Empire's Erik LaRay Harvey as Antonio/Verges, and Grantham Coleman as Benedick.

The recent revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I, which was filmed in the West End, will air August 21. The cast is headed by Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Tony and Oscarr nominee Ken Watanabe.



(Updated July 24, 2020)