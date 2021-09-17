Broadway's Six Resumes Performances September 17

Welcome (back) to the show, to the historemix.

Divorced, beheaded, and at long last, revived.

After shutting down just hours before its opening night due to the coronavirus pandemic, Six resumes performances at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre September 17. The new official opening is scheduled for October 3.

The U.K.-born musical, a pop-concert-meets-history-lesson celebration of Henry VIII's ill-fated wives, had begun performances in New York February 13, 2020, having previously played a multi-city regional circuit.

Returning to their roles are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Serving as swings will be Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke, as well as new addition Keirsten Hodgens.

A limited number of $30 tickets to each performance will be made available via a digital lottery; click here for more information.

Six, co-written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. The staging features a set by Emma Bailey, costumes by Gabrielle Slade, lighting by Tim Deiling, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse. Casting is by Peter Van Dam of Tara Rubin Casting.

