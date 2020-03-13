Broadway's Take Me Out Moves Start Date Following Coronavirus Cancellations

The Second Stage production, starring Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Patrick J. Adams, adjusts its performance calendar after Broadway went dark March 12.

The Second Stage production of Take Me Out, starring Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Patrick J. Adams, is now expected to begin previews April 14 at the Helen Hayes Theater. The change comes after Broadway went dark March 12 to stem the spread of coronavirus, with plans to remain shuttered until the week of April 13.

Richard Greenberg’s Tony-winning baseball drama was originally set to begin previews April 2, with an opening night set for April 23. No word yet on a new official opening date.

Joining Williams, Ferguson, and Adams in the cast are Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Tyler Lansing Weaks, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtze, Brandon J. Dirden, and Eduardo Ramos.

The Scott Ellis-directed production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Ken Posner, and sound design by Fitz Patton.

Take Me Out looks at the personal and professional intricacies of one of America's favorite sports. When Darren, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

