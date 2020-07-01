Broadway's Take Me Out Postpones to Spring 2021

The Second Stage production will star Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Patrick J. Adams.

The Second Stage production of Take Me Out, starring Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Patrick J. Adams, will now begin previews on Broadway March 22, 2021, at the Helen Hayes Theater. Opening night is set for April 22.

The revival was originally slated to begin this April, though those plans were scrapped shortly after Broadway went dark March 12 to stem the spread of COVID-19. The shuhtdown was recently extended through January 3, 2021.

Set to join Williams, Ferguson, and Adams on stage are Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

The Scott Ellis-directed production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Ken Posner, sound design by Fitz Patton, and casting by Jim Carnahan.

Richard Greenberg’s Tony-winning baseball drama Take Me Out looks at the personal and professional intricacies of one of America's favorite sports. When Darren, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

