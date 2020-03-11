Broadway’s Take Me Out, Starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Meets the Press

The Second Stage revival of Richard Greenberg’s Tony-winning drama will begin performances at the Hayes Theatre April 2.

Second Stage Theater’s revival of Take Me Out will begin performances at the Hayes Theater April 2 ahead of an April 23 opening night. The production, directed by Scott Ellis, is scheduled to play through June 14.

First seen on Broadway in 2003, Richard Greenberg’s Tony-winning drama looks at the personal and professional intricacies of one of America's favorite sports. When Darren, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Take Me Out stars Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Julian Cihi (Doctor Zhivago), Hiram Delgado (Agnes), Tyler Lansing Weaks (Macbeth), Carl Lundstedt (Joker), Ken Marks (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Michael Oberholtzer (Hand to God), Brandon J. Dirden (All the Way), and Eduardo Ramos (Broadway debut).

The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Ken Posner, and sound design by Fitz Patton.