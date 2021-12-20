Broadway’s Thoughts of a Colored Man to Welcome New Cast Members in 2022

Kadeem Ali Harris, Reynaldo Piniella, and Christian Thompson will join the company at the Golden Theatre.

Three actors will join the cast of Keenan Scott II’s Thoughts of a Colored Man beginning January 4, 2022. Da’Vinchi, Dyllón Burnside, and Luke James will take their final bows at Broadway’s John Golden Theatre January 2 (citing prior commitments), with Kadeem Ali Harris, Reynaldo Piniella, and Christian Thompson waiting in the wings.

The play, which opened October 13, explores a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, as seven Black men discover the extraordinary together through a blend of spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor.

Harris, seen in Amazon’s Harlem, makes his Broadway debut with Thoughts of a Colored Man. Piniella, currently in Trouble in Mind on Broadway, joins the company after starring in the play at Baltimore Center Stage and Syracuse Stage. Thompson steps into the show after appearing in the original Broadway cast of Ain’t Too Proud.

The cast also includes Tony nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Esau Pritchett (Fox's Prodigal Son), and Tristan “Mack” Wilds (HBO’s The Wire). The Steve H. Broadnax III-helmed production features music by Te’La and Brother Kamau, a set by Robert Brill, costumes by Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting by Ryan O’Gara, projection design by Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

The limited engagement is currently scheduled through March 13.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization.

