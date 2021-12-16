Broadway's Tina—The Tina Turner Musical Cancels December 16 Performance

The jukebox musical is the latest in a string of Broadway productions to cancel shows due to COVID breakthrough cases.

The Broadway production of Tina—The Tina Turner Musical has canceled its 7 PM December 16 performance at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the company. The production previously canceled its December 15 shows.

All ticket holders will be refunded at their point of purchase. Performances are currently scheduled to resume December 17.

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe succeeded 2020 Tony winner Adrienne Warren in the title role November 2. The actor had played Tina in the West End production of the bio musical and made her Broadway debut stepping into the role at certain performances in the Broadway staging both prior to the pandemic and since it resumed in October.

The Broadway company also features Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, and Jessica Rush as Rhonda. Kayla Davion plays the title role at select performances.

The ensemble includes Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Eric A. Walker Jr., Katie Webber, and Michelle West.

Written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr., and casting by The Telsey Office.

A string of Broadway shows—including Wicked, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ain't Too Proud, Mrs. Doubtfire, Chicago, and Freestyle Love Supreme—have had to cancel performances day-of as COVID infections swell once again, with many citing breakthrough cases directly.

