Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird and The Phantom of the Opera Celebrate Return in New Videos

Mockingbird commemorates the reopening of Broadway, while Phantom pays homage to the sights and sounds of New York City.

Two Broadway productions soon to reopen—To Kill a Mockingbird and The Phantom of the Opera—have released celebratory videos.

In the video above, Mockingbird commemorates the return of Broadway, which has been closed for over a year due to the pandemic. The two-minute video features a script written by playwright Aaron Sorkin, who penned the stage adaptation of the Harper Lee classic. Tony nominee and Emmy winner Jeff Daniels, who will return to the role of Atticus Finch beginning October 5 at the Shubert, narrates.

In a statement, Sorkin said, “After well over a year of darkness, Broadway is roaring back to life. It’s a historic moment for everyone who cares about this community, this city, or this ancient tradition of telling stories on stage. I feel deeply connected to all three, and I felt a strong desire to mark the occasion. This short film is the result, and I hope it helps galvanize the artists and audiences who fill Times Square eight times each week.”

The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway's longest-running production, has released a video titled "The Rhythm of New York." The 40-second video is an homage to the iconic sights and sounds of New York City, set to the Phantom’s infamous organ riff. Watch it below.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is slated to resume performances October 22 at the Majestic Theatre.

