Broadway's Upcoming Macbeth, Starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, Switches Theatres

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 16, 2021
Performances will begin in March 2022.
Though Diana, the Musical is closing on Broadway, the Longacre Theatre will soon be home to another tragic tale of royalty (or, aspiring royalty). The upcoming revival of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, has changed venues, moving from the previously announced Lyceum Theatre to the soon-vacant house on 48th Street.

Performances will still begin March 29, 2022, with opening night slated for April 28. Ticketholders for performances at the Lyceum will be notified regarding exchanges, with the production promising “comparable, if not identical” seating locations at the Longacre.

Tony winner Sam Gold will helm the new production, produced by James Bond mogul Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo with Patrick Daly as executive producer.

Macbeth will feature sets by Christine Jones, costumes by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, fight direction by David Leong, and casting by David Caparelliotis. Additional casting will be announced later.

