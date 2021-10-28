Broadway’s Weekly Grosses Report

Check attendance and gross figures for the industry as a whole, as provided by The Broadway League.

After a coronavirus hiatus, The Broadway League has resumed sharing gross reports for Main Stem productions—with a twist.

Unlike previous gross reports, the League will now publish numbers as composite figures comprising all currently running shows, rather than broken out by individual title. Also absent moving forward are several figures that could indicate the industry’s sustainability as it aims to welcome back audiences, including the average ticket price and the percentage of the maximum potential gross reached.

The League reported grosses for the final time before the shutdown March 9, opting not to send one covering the final few days of Broadway performances. As shows began to open or reopen over the past few months, the League did not resume its public distribution of box office figures, citing a number of factors leading to potential inconsistencies, including the staggered rollout of shows and performance schedule changes.

Take a look at the report, to be updated weekly, below.

