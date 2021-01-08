Brooklyn Digital Production, Little Shop of Horrors in Orlando, More Holding Video Auditions

Call Board   Brooklyn Digital Production, Little Shop of Horrors in Orlando, More Holding Video Auditions
By Playbill Staff
Jan 08, 2021
 
Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.
It's a new year, but with theatres still dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the go-to online source for careers in theatre. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

TO THE MOON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE January 8)

MARY MOODY NORTHERN THEATRE 2021 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE January 13)

NEW WORK FESTIVAL STAGED READINGS
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE January 16)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM/LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE January 17)

BROOKLYN
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE January 18)

WEATHERVANE THEATRE 2021 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE January 31)

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE February 1)

