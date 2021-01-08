Brooklyn Digital Production, Little Shop of Horrors in Orlando, More Holding Video Auditions

Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.

It's a new year, but with theatres still dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

TO THE MOON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE January 8)

MARY MOODY NORTHERN THEATRE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE January 13)

NEW WORK FESTIVAL STAGED READINGS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE January 16)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM/LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE January 17)

BROOKLYN

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE January 18)

WEATHERVANE THEATRE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE January 31)

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE February 1)

