Brooks Ashmanskas, Marcia Gay Harden, Tuc Watkins Will Join Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled

Tisha Campbell and Emerson Brooks are also part of the cast of the Darren Star Netflix series.

Several Broadway actors will join Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris in Darren Star's new Netflix series Uncoupled, according to Deadline.

Tuc Watkins, who made his Broadway debut in the 2018 production of The Boys in the Band, will play hedge fund manager Colin, the unfaithful husband of Michael Lawson (Harris). Two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, most recently on Broadway in the musical The Prom, will play Michael's art-dealer friend Stanley, and Tony winner Marcia Gay Harden (Angels in America, God of Carnage) will have a recurring role as Claire, a socialite in the middle of a divorce.

The cast of the eight-episode comedy will also feature Tisha Campbell (Martin) as Lawson's business partner and friend Suzanne and Emerson Brooks (The Last Ship) as weatherman Billy, one of Michael's other close friends.

Creators Star and Jeffrey Richman executive produce with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. A premiere date for the half-hour comedy has yet to be announced.

Harris won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway premiere of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His additional Broadway credits include Cabaret, Proof, and Assassins.

