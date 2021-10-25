Brooks Ashmanskas, Marcia Gay Harden, Tuc Watkins Will Join Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Brooks Ashmanskas, Marcia Gay Harden, Tuc Watkins Will Join Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled
By Andrew Gans
Oct 25, 2021
 
Tisha Campbell and Emerson Brooks are also part of the cast of the Darren Star Netflix series.
Drama_Desk_Awards_2019_HR
Brooks Ashmanskas Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Several Broadway actors will join Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris in Darren Star's new Netflix series Uncoupled, according to Deadline.

Tuc Watkins, who made his Broadway debut in the 2018 production of The Boys in the Band, will play hedge fund manager Colin, the unfaithful husband of Michael Lawson (Harris). Two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, most recently on Broadway in the musical The Prom, will play Michael's art-dealer friend Stanley, and Tony winner Marcia Gay Harden (Angels in America, God of Carnage) will have a recurring role as Claire, a socialite in the middle of a divorce.

The cast of the eight-episode comedy will also feature Tisha Campbell (Martin) as Lawson's business partner and friend Suzanne and Emerson Brooks (The Last Ship) as weatherman Billy, one of Michael's other close friends.

Creators Star and Jeffrey Richman executive produce with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. A premiere date for the half-hour comedy has yet to be announced.

Harris won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway premiere of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His additional Broadway credits include Cabaret, Proof, and Assassins.

Production Photos: Neil Patrick Harris in Broadway's Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Production Photos: Neil Patrick Harris in Broadway's Hedwig and the Angry Inch

16 PHOTOS
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Joan Marcus
Lena Hall and Neil Patrick Harris
Lena Hall and Neil Patrick Harris Joan Marcus
Lena Hall
Lena Hall Joan Marcus
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Joan Marcus
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Joan Marcus
Neil Patrick Harris and Justin Craig
Neil Patrick Harris and Justin Craig Joan Marcus
Neil Patrick Harris and Tim Mislock
Neil Patrick Harris and Tim Mislock Joan Marcus
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Joan Marcus
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Joan Marcus
Lena Hall and Neil Patrick Harris
Lena Hall and Neil Patrick Harris Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.