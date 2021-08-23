Bruce Willis Will Produce Charles Cissel's My Mother’s Severed Head Off-Broadway

The play will run at Theatre Row.

Broadway alum and screen star Bruce Willis and The Burgess Group will present Charles Cissel’s My Mother’s Severed Head Off-Broadway, with a run set for September 10–October 2. The production will play Theater One at Theatre Row.

Directed by Richard Caliban, My Mother’s Severed Head will star Camilo Sanchez Lobo, Luis Alberto Garcia, Katelyn Sparks, Nana Ponceleon, and Giancarlo Herrera.

The play follows Robert, playwright stuck in the family business after the untimely decapitation of his mother. As Robert and his father go at each other’s throats, his mom plots the best way to reunite with the rest of her body.

The production will feature scenic design by Wesley Cornwell, lighting design by Daniela Fresand, costume design by Heather Carey, general management by Fourth Wall Theatricals, and public relations by Dan DeMello. The production stage manager is Kathryn Giradot, with Caroline Duffin as assistant stage manager, Trey Harrington as house manager, and Bryant Cyr of Evan Bernardin Productions as production manager,

Willis (Broadway's Misery) frequently backs the playwright’s theatrical endeavors—the pair connected long ago over their shared bartending history—most recently with 2017’s Must at Theater at St. Clements.