Bryant Park Will Present 25 Live Performances This Summer

The socially distanced Picnic Performances series will kick off in June with the New York Philharmonic.

The Picnic Performances series will return to New York City's Bryant Park this summer with 25 live and in-person music, dance, and theatre events. The free series at the midtown park will be offered to a socially distanced audience, with performances live streamed as well.

The season will kick off June 9 with a four-night run of shows featuring musicians from The New York Philharmonic and will continue through September 20, concluding with a program presented by The Town Hall starring mandolinist and public radio star Chris Thile to celebrate that venue's 100th anniversary.

Among the other performing arts institutions set to take the Bryant Park stage are Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City Opera, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Joe's Pub, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Limón Dance Company, Elisa Monte Dance, National Sawdust, Harlem Stage with Jazzmobile and Historic Harlem Parks, Greenwich House Music School, Music from the Sole, and New York Chinese Cultural Center.

Bryant Park Corporation President Dan Biederman says, "We’re thrilled to be able to host live events again, and Bank of America’s support for the live streams will deliver these remarkable performances to so many who cannot attend due to capacity limitations or distance. We encourage viewers around the country to picnic in their own park while watching along."

All performances are open to the public with limited capacity and advanced attendance registration required. Bryant Park will observe all New York City and New York State COVID-19 protocols immediate to the time of performance. Additional details will be announced later.

Theatre fans typically flock to the venue for the annual Broadway in Bryant Park concert series, which offers free concerts from Broadway musicals each summer on successive Thursdays.

