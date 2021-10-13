Bryna Turner's At the Wedding Will Premiere Off-Broadway This Winter

Mary Wiseman will lead the cast of the world premiere comedy as Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 reopens.

The world premiere of Bryna Turner's At the Wedding will usher audiences back to Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's Clair Tow Theater this winter. The new comedy will run February 12–March 27.

Mary Wiseman (Thérèse Raquin) will lead the cast as Carlo, a lonely single woman who crashes her ex-girlfriend's wedding to a man. The cast also includes Rebecca S’Manga Frank, Keren Lugo, Carolyn McCormick, Will Rogers, and Han Van Sciver.

Jenna Worsham will direct the production, with a scenic design by Maruti Evans, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Oona Curley, and sound by Fan Zhang. Katie Kennedy is the stage manager.

Led by artistic director Evan Cabnet—under the leadership of producing artistic director André Bishop—LCT3 is committed to producing the work of new playwrights, directors, and designers and appealing to new audiences.

Lincoln Center Theater's slate of upcoming programming includes Flying Over Sunset, scheduled to begin performances November 11 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, and the new opera Intimate Apparel, beginning January 13 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. A new production of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth will run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater beginning March 31. Additional productions will be announced for both the Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow Theaters.