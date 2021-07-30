Bryonha Marie Parham Will Star in A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet

The stage regular will join the musical's co-creators, Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser, in the cast.

Bryonha Marie Parham will join Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser in the world premiere of the latter two’s A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet. As previously announced, the musical begins previews September 17 at the DR2 Theatre Off-Broadway.

The musical follows two nobodies who dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn’t the big break they hoped. That is, until they’re plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet, and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume.

Parham's numerous Broadway credits include Prince of Broadway, After Midnight, Ragtime, The Book of Mormon, and Porgy and Bess. She also appeared as Doctor Charlotte in the recent national tour of Falsettos.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet is directed by Marshall Pailet. Serving on the creative team are scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Sarita Fellows, lighting designer Aja M. Jackson, sound designer Twi McCallum, music director Emily Marshall, and production stage manager Katie Kennedy.

Joining Cody Lassen as producers are Kate Cannova, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Samantha Squeri, David Lipowicz, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Wayne Hampton Holland, III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, Benny Lumpkins Jr., and Raindrop Valley.