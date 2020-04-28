Built For the Stage Joins Playbill for Weekly Exercise Classes Under Quarantine

The Instagram Live classes will be led by founder Joe Rosko and a special Broadway performer guest.

The workout program Built For the Stage has joined forces with Playbill to keep theatre lovers fit and healthy while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kick-start your week every Monday at 12:30 PM ET on Instagram (@Playbill) with founder Joe Rosko and a Broadway performer as they lead a class that is perfect for anyone who wants to look and feel as good as they do under the lights.

The series kicked off April 27 with Rosko and James Brown III (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Frozen). Following the workout, fans got a chance to hear from the Broadway performer about his stay-at-home routine and life on the stage.

Exercise classes will continue every Monday with stars James Synder (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) on May 4, and Broadway power couple Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) and Ashley Spencer (Grease) May 11. More performers will be announced soon. The videos are available for 24 hours following its live presentation.

READ: How to Stay Fit While Social Distancing With Joe Rosko’s Built For the Stage

The program, used by Broadway alums Patti Murin, John Riddle, and Nik Walker, got its start in 2017 after Rosko worked as a fitness and nutrition coach for Jin Ha in M. Butterfly and noticed a lack of specialized workout routines for stage performers.