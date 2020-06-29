Built for the Stage Welcomes New Trainer Farouk Houssein to Playbill's Monday Motivation June 29

The weekly exercise series finds founder Joe Rosko introducing a new 8-week challenge.

Joe Rosko and Built for the Stage aren't going to leave actors feeling adrift as theatres and gyms remain closed. The popular online fitness training program is now introducing the new Built For The Stage 8 Week Center Stage Challenge.

This challenge was made by actors for actors and has personally been tested by Coach Joe Rosko, former actor and now founder of Broadway's No. 1 fitness platform. This challenge isn't for people looking for a quick fix, but instead, dedicated actors seeking to begin a journey that can change their life and career forever. Work one on one with Coach Joe and his staff who currently train the best of the best on Broadway as you're guided in exercise, mindset training, nutrition, and more!

In addition, on the June 29 episode of Monday Motivation, Rosko is introducing a new trainer to the program, Queens native Farouk Houssein. Houssein has competed as an alternate at the Reebok CrossFit Games (which finished fifth place in the world), served as an NYFD firefighter, and holds certifications in Functional Strength Coaching, PROnatal Fitness Pre and Post Natal, TRX Level 1, Certified Kettlebell Instructor, and is a CFL1 trainer.

Watch Monday Motivation in the video above beginning at 11:30 AM ET. And for more information about the program and its trainers, visit BuiltfortheStage.com.

