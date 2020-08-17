Built for the Stage's Elyse Niederee and Coach Joe Rosko Prepare for the Broadway Cares Virtual 5K on Motivation Monday

Last seen on Broadway in King Kong, Niederee serves as the head of Built for the Stage’s FLOW program, which focuses on flexibility and mobility specifically for the performer.

Watch King Kong alum Elyse Niederee on Monday Motivation when she and Built for the Stage's Coach Joe Rosko demonstrate some important stretches before Broadway Cares' upcoming Virtual 5k.

Niederee currently serves as the head of Built for the Stage’s FLOW program, which focuses on flexibility and mobility aimed specifically at performers. She joins Built for the Stage founder Coach Joe Rosko at 11:30 AM, August 17, to talk about working together, navigating exercise in the age of COVID-19, and how to ensure as much as possible that you don't strain or pull anything during a marathon.

Join Coach Joe every Monday this month for live workout classes with members of the theatre community, all geared towards getting in shape for a run—even one you accomplish in your living room. And check out his #FitFriday videos for more simple workout routines you can accomplish anywhere to make sure you're healthy and ready.

The Broadway Cares Virtual 5K, presented in partnership with Playbill, will be held August 22–23. Originally planned for June, the event was postponed to leave space for and amplify voices supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The non-competitive sporting fundraiser can be completed anywhere, and participants can run, walk, bike, or even jeté to reach the distance goal. Anyone venturing outdoors is encouraged to wear protective face masks, remain at least six feet apart from others, and follow all local health and safety directives.

There is no fee to register, although each participant has a suggested minimum fundraising goal of $250. To sign up, visit BroadwayCares.org!

