But I’m A Cheerleader: The Musical Will Get London Premiere in 2022

The queer, coming-of-age work, based on the cult comedy, is set to play at The Turbine Theatre.

The stage adaptation of the cult favorite But I’m A Cheerleader is getting a full production in London. The musical will run at The Turbine Theatre from February 18–April 16, 2022, with an opening night set for February 23.

Based on the film of the same name, But I’m A Cheerleader was originally presented as part of MTFestUK at The Other Palace in 2019. The musical has a book and lyrics by Bill Augustin, music by Andrew Abrams, direction by Tania Azevedo, choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, and lighting by Martha Godfrey.

The story follows Megan, an all-American high school cheerleader who has the perfect life—until she finds out her friends and family suspect her of being a lesbian and send her to a rehabilitation camp to set her straight.

“The musical explores themes around conversion therapy and coming out and the complications some teenagers face trying to be their authentic selves,” said Turbine Theatre Artistic Director Paul Taylor-Mills. “Conversion therapy is still legal in the U.K., and most of America and is very much still in play. This important work feels absolutely in line with the type of stories that we want to tell.”

The London premiere is presented by Taylor-Mills and Bill Kenwright, in association with Adam Bialow, by special arrangement with Lionsgate.