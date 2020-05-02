By Any Other Name: Can You Identify These Historical Theatres?

By Nathan Skethway
May 02, 2020
 
Test your knowledge of the history of Broadway's oldest and grandest houses in this challenging quiz.
New York Public Library

The Broadway theatre district is populated by 41 operating theatres. Many of these grand spaces have been housing theatrical productions, films, and even dance clubs (in the case of Studio 54) since the early 1900s, but they haven't always gone by the names you can find on their marquees today. As ownership has changed hands throughout the years, many of the theatres have received at least one update to their name.

Check out the quiz in the gallery below and see if you can identify these still-operational theatres, pictured under their previous names in historical photographs from the New York Public Library's archives.

The Martin Beck Theatre (pictured here in 1999) opened in 1924. It operated under that name until.... New York Public Library
<i>Moulin Rouge! </i>at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
....it was renamed the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in 2003, commemorating the famous celebrity cartoonist. Marc J. Franklin
The Selwyn Theatre (pictured here in 1935) opened in 1918. Initially built for theatrical productions, it was one of many houses later converted into movie theaters. Eventually, the Selwyn became.... New York Public Library
American_Airlines_Theatre_2017_01_HR.jpg
....the American Airlines Theatre, named so in 2000 after the principal sponsor of Roundabout Theatre Company's renovations when it took over the space. It is one of three Broadway theatres operated by the company. Marc J. Franklin
The Virginia Theatre (pictured here in 2000, during the run of the musical Smokey Joe's Cafe) was originally built as the Guild Theatre in 1925. It was later renamed.... New York Public Library
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Marquee_February_2018_04_HR.jpg
....the August Wilson Theatre, after the late playwright. Marc J. Franklin
Belasco_Theatre,_Manhattan.jpg
The Stuyvesant Theatre opened in 1907, built for a prominent figure in the arts at the time. In 1910, he renamed the theatre for himself; thus it became.... New York Public Library
Belasco Theatre
....the Belasco Theatre (pictured here in 2016 during the Broadway run of Hedwig and the Angry Inch), said to be haunted by the ghost of impresario David Belasco to this day! Monica Simoes
nypl.digitalcollections.510d47da-658e-a3d9-e040-e00a18064a99.003.w.jpg
The Royale Theatre (pictured here in 1997) was opened in 1927. It was later renamed.... New York Public Library
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marquee
....the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in 2005.
