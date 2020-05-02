By Any Other Name: Can You Identify These Historical Theatres?

Test your knowledge of the history of Broadway's oldest and grandest houses in this challenging quiz.

The Broadway theatre district is populated by 41 operating theatres. Many of these grand spaces have been housing theatrical productions, films, and even dance clubs (in the case of Studio 54) since the early 1900s, but they haven't always gone by the names you can find on their marquees today. As ownership has changed hands throughout the years, many of the theatres have received at least one update to their name. Check out the quiz in the gallery below and see if you can identify these still-operational theatres, pictured under their previous names in historical photographs from the New York Public Library's archives. Can You Identify These Historic Theatres? Can You Identify These Historic Theatres? 20 PHOTOS