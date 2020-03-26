Café Carlyle Cancels Spring Performances Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Cabaret & Concert News   Café Carlyle Cancels Spring Performances Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
By Dan Meyer
Mar 26, 2020
 
The cabaret venue will be closed through June 20, affecting concerts by Wayne Brady, Fran Drescher, and more.
Café Carlyle has canceled the remainder of its spring performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is forcing mass shutdowns on public gatherings and stay-at-home orders across the nation. Events through June 20 are scrapped, after initially being put on hold only through late April.

Organizers said they are working to reschedule as many of the concerts as possible. Affected performers include Broadway alum Wayne Brady (Chicago, Kinky Boots), who was to make his Café Carlyle debut April 14–18, and Fran Drescher (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Nanny) also making her debut June 16–20.

See a list below for all performances affected.
Michael McDonald (March 24-April 4)
Mario Cantone (April 7-11)
Wayne Brady (April 14-18)
Bernie Williams (April 21-25)
John Pizzarelli (May 5-16)
Steve Tyrell (May 19-30)
Belinda Carlisle (June 1-13)
Fran Drescher (June 16-20)
Woody Allen & the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band (all Mondays)

