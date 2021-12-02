Caitlin Kinnunen and More to Star in Rescue Rue Off-Broadway

The new family musical, created by Emmy winner Stacey Weingarten, begins December 5.

The full cast is set for the upcoming NYC bow of Rescue Rue, a new musical fairy tale created by Emmy Award winner Stacey Weingarten. Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) joins a cast of seven, which also includes Alex Burnette (The Young Girl), Leanne Brunn (ImaginOcean), Harrison Bryan (A Patron of the Arts), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q), Brendan Malafronte (Imaginocean), and Kathryn McCreary (Avenue Q).

The musical will run at NYC's DR2 Theatre for six weeks, from December 5 through January 16, 2022. Opening night is December 12.

Weingarten directs the family-friendly musical, told by a colorful cast of puppets (designed by Andy Hayward) and people, with choreography by Rhonda Miller. Weingarten also provides the book, with music by Joshua Zecher-Ross and Kate Steinberg, Dana Levinson, and Angela Parrish.

Based on a true adoption story, the musical follows a little dog named Rue who wishes for a "Happily Ever After" from her Fairy Dogmother. Soon after, she embarks on an emotional journey of self-discovery and belonging. Rue meets new friends and enemies alike on the street and at the pound before finding her "Furever" home.

Rescue Rue is presented by Chinese Mother Jewish Daughter LLC in association with Daryl Roth.