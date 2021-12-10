Caitlin Kinnunen, Brett Stoelker, Avionce Hoyles, More Cast in ACT of CT's Jesus Christ Superstar

By Andrew Gans
Dec 10, 2021
 
Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine will direct the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical.
Caitlin Kinnunen, Brett Stoelker, and Avionce Hoyles
Casting has been announced for ACT of CT's 2022 production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar. Helmed by Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine, the production will run March 24–April 17, 2022, with an official opening March 26.

The cast will be led by The Prom Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen as Mary, Brett Stoelker (Les Misérables tour) as Jesus, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell tour) as Judas, with Chris Balestriere, Corinne Broadbent, Reggie Bromell, Susie Carroll, Ben Cherington, Randy Donaldson, Courtney Long, Marlena Hilderly Lopez, Kelly MacMillan, Michael McGuirk, Val Moranto, Ariel Neydavoud, Andrew Stevens Purdy, Isaac Ryckeghem, Sonya Venugopal, Cole Wachman, and Caitlin Witty.

Jesus Christ Superstar, with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Rice, debuted on Broadway in 1971. The musical features such songs as "Everything's Alright," "I Don't Know How to Love Him," and "Gesthemane."

The upcoming production will also feature choreography by Sara Brians, music direction by Jeffrey Campos, music supervision by Grammy nominee Bryan Perri, scenic design by Jack Mehler, costume design by Claudia Stefany, and lighting design by Penny Jacobus.

For ticket information visit ACTofCT.org.

