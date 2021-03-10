Caitlin Kinnunen to Play a Nun in CW Pilot

The Tony nominee from The Prom will star opposite Bella Ortiz.

The Prom Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen has found her next project: The Broadway alum will play a nun in an upcoming untitled pilot for The CW. Starring opposite her will be rising star Bella Ortiz as a newcomer who shakes things up at the abbey.

Kinnunen’s Sister Frances is a rule-abiding devotee, impressionable and sociable, and enjoys her role as a servant to God. Ortiz’s Sister Maggie is determined to dismantle the power structures of the Catholic Church while keeping her Brooklyn neighborhood safe.

Deadline reports thata Tessa Blake will direct off a script by Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir. Rothrock and Weir executive produce with Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein via Urman’s Sutton St. Productions for CBS Studios, where the company is based.

In addition to The Prom, Kinnunen has appeared on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County and Spring Awakening.

