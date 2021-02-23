Calleri Casting Renamed Calleri Jensen Davis

The stage and screen casting company says the change reaffirms its commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Calleri Casting will now be known as Calleri Jensen Davis, a change the company says will better reflect the equal partnership that has been central to James Calleri, Erica Jensen, and Paul Davis' company over the past 15 years.

The company, which handles projects for both stage and screen, is also reaffirming its commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion to ensure equal access to opportunity for all performers. Jensen will lead the focus on cultivating the industry’s deepest BIPOC talent pools.

In a joint statement, the three said, “The summer of 2020 delivered a long overdue reckoning around the issue of racial justice. It is the responsibility of every industry, including ours, to meet this moment by carving out a fairer, more equitable path forward. We are entering 2021 with a renewed vision for how we can fulfill this moral imperative across every discipline we service.”

Jensen added, “As a Black business owner, and one of the few BIPOC casting directors in New York, this is a conversation I’ve been involved in for a long time. I know I speak for many when I say I am optimistic about the prospect of real and lasting change when it comes to the stories that get told and who gets to tell them. That said, our primary goal of this renewed focus is to continue to fulfill our team’s mission: to bring the very best talent to each and every project we work on.”

Founded in 2006, Calleri Jensen Davis specializes in Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, films, TV series, music videos, and audiobooks. Among the agency’s upcoming theatrical projects are Broadway-aimed productions of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf, Thoughts of a Colored Man, and Blue. Recent television hits include AppleTV+’s Dickinson and When They See Us (New York casting) on Netflix.

As recently reported, they are currently nominated for an Artios Award for Excellence in Casting for Pride Plays, co-presented by Playbill. They have previously won the award 15 times.