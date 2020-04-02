Calling All Aspiring Royals: How to Be a Part of SIX From Home

The musical is searching for a global digital chorus for a new video as the coronavirus pandemic keeps productions closed.

Just as SIX was to assume the throne and officially open at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, Broadway went dark, with London's West End following suit shortly thereafter. Nevertheless, the musical has found a way to share its crowning glory in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The musical is asking fans to send in clips of their performance of the title song's final chorus, which will be compiled into a video featuring cast members and fans from around the world.

See their Instagram for further details on submitting a video (must be the final chorus only, filmed in landscape, etc).

The Olivier-nominated show, penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, puts the six wives of King Henry VIII in the spotlight, offering them the mic and a bevy of bops to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.

After originating in the U.K. at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, the musical headed to London, going on to earn five Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. It made its U.S. premiere in Chicago, heading to various regional theatres across North America before heading to Broadway. The show has also embarked on U.K./Ireland and Austalia/New Zealand tours, as well as stagings with Norwegian Cruise Line.