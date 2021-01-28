Calling All Broadway Devotees: Join a Guinness World Record Attempt by Singing The Greatest Showman

Fans and stars from around the world will record themselves singing “From Now On.”

Broadway fans looking to keep the lights on in theatre districts around the world have been invited to answer the call by participating in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record that also serves as a benefit for The Actors Fund.

The #BwayWorldRecord Challenge is seeking at least 5,000 participants in an attempt to claim the title of largest online video album of people singing the same song. The track being used is “From Now On” from The Greatest Showman with permission from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and the Disney Corporation.

At the start of their video, participants should challenge four friends and use the hashtag #bwayworldrecord when sharing on social media. Participants are also encouraged to tag their favorite Broadway star and challenge them in their video. Among the Broadway performers already committed to the cause are Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Tony nominees John Tartaglia (Avenue Q) and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen) plus Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), and Jessica Vosk (Wicked).

In addition to the Guinness World Record attempt, donations to The Actors Fund COVID-19 Relief Fund are also being encouraged to support the industry at this time. Posters can also shout-out the organization in their video and social media posts.

The deadline to submit is February 28. To upload a video, click here .

The final result will be revealed in a visual album commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Broadway shutdown March 12. Directed by Jennie Hughes and narrated by Alex McDermott, Danny Marin, Olivia Griffin, and Ry Armstrong, the video traverses through a NYC that looks very different from pre-COVID era, but as submission videos take over the screens of Times Square, hope rises for a return to the stage.

The project is led by RYCO Theatricals in association with Playbill, 10glo.com, Broadway Records, and The Actors Fund. The production team includes executive producer Ry Armstrong, casting director and submission coordinator Holly Buczek, public relations coordinator Rye Myers, casting consultant Tara Rubin, casting associate Lacey Davies, public relations consultant Stephen Sunderlin, press consultant Liz Skollar, and social media consultant Kiani Margolis.

Kat Kramer and Matt Werner serve as co-producers, along with associate producers Margolis, Jeffrey Schmelkin, Hannah Williams, Kira Stevens, Lacey Davies, Timothy Gage, J. Ethan Henry, Eliza Johnson, Giovanni Soto, Zachary Hausman, John Bracken, Parrish Salyers, Sierra Naomi, Jesica Garrou, and Narissa Agustin.

