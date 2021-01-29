Calling All Theatre Trivia Fans: Play The ShowBiz Quiz From Playbill Social Selects January 29

This week's interactive online trivia game features special prizes from Broadway Records.

It's time for another round of Broadway trivia. Put your stage smarts to the test and compete in The ShowBiz Quiz, Playbill Social Selects' digital, interactive offering, January 29 at 8 PM ET. Participants join “Quiz Wiz” Yvette Kojic for six rounds of trivia, each one getting more challenging.

Joining the festivities is Rema Webb, who will host a short round of trivia and speak about her experience in the revival of The Color Purple (the production’s cast recording will be released as a double vinyl February 5). This week's game also has some special prizes up for grabs, provided by our sponsor, Broadway Records.

Each game lasts approximately 60 minutes. Participants use two screens or devices: one to watch the game unfold and either a smart phone or tablet to play on a web-based app. Players can even interact with other theatre fans—making this a safe event that feels like a night out. Click here for tickets.

Looking for more digital theatre experiences? Check out all Playbill Social Selects has to offer on Playbill.com.