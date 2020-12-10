Camille A. Brown, Donja R. Love, More Receive Grants from Barrington Stage Company

Spark Grants consisting of $2,500 were distributed to nearly a dozen theatre artists.

Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown, playwright Donja R. Love, and composer-writer-performer Grace McClean have each received grants from Barrington Stage Company as a seedling for creativity. Spark Grants of $2,500 have been given to 11 artists with whom BSC has either collaborated with on past work or looks forward to collaborating with in the future.

“In these uncertain times, we know that many artists are struggling not only financially but also artistically,” says BSC Founder and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd. “We are addressing both of these challenges by awarding these grants to artists to spark their creativity, either for a new project or to continue working on an existing one.”

In addition to Brown (Choir Boy), Love (one in two), and McClean (In the Green), grants have gone to Joe Calarco, Sara Cooper, Jenny Giering, Keelay Gipson, Daniel K. Isaac, Jeffrey Page, Joël René Scoville, and Niko Tsakalakos.

The Spark Grants are made possible through the support of the Sydelle Blatt New Works Commissioning Program.