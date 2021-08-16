Camille A. Brown Will Make Broadway Directorial Debut With For Colored Girls... Revival

Brown will also choreograph the 2022 Broadway bow of the Ntozake Shange choreopoem.

Camille A. Brown will serve as both director and choreographer when the previously announced revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf makes its Broadway return in 2022.

Brown choreographed the production at Off-Broadway's Public Theater in 2019 under the helm of Leah C. Gardiner, who is unable to return due prior commitments. Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons and Kenneth Teaton will produce, with dates, theatre, cast, and further creative team to be announced later.

“I’m extremely thrilled and honored to helm this new production of for colored girls...,” said Brown. “It’s an amazing feeling to bring this seminal show back to Broadway 45 years after it opened at the Booth Theatre on September 15, 1976. I look forward to diving into the divine Ntozake Shange’s choreopoem and celebrating her legacy.”

Shange’s form-changing piece tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement, with each woman voicing her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism. It originally premiered in 1976 at The Public before transferring to the Booth Theatre.

Brown's previous Broadway choreography credits include Once On This Island and Choir Boy, for which she received a Tony nomination in 2019.