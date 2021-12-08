Camille O'Sullivan's Where Are We Now? Opens December 8 at Irish Arts Center

The cabaret performer kicks off the cultural center's theatrical season at its new Hell's Kitchen home.

Where Are We Now?—an evening of music from the Cork-born Irish-French cabaret performer Camille O'Sullivan–opens December 8 at Irish Arts Center. The production runs through December 31 at the cultural center's new home in Hell's Kitchen.

Along with her longtime collaborator Feargal Murray on piano, O'Sullivan captures this moment of the world coming back together with an eclectic program of songs from songwriters, including David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, PJ Harvey, and Radiohead. Musicians include Paul Byrne on drums, Steve Fraser on guitar, Omar Kabir on brass, and Jessica Lurie on saxophone.

Production design is by Mac Smith with lighting design by Manuel Da Silva, projection design by Lisa Renkel and Brian Pacelli, and sound engineering by John Murray. Stage managers are Sam Shapiro and Grace Schultz.

Irish Arts Center recently opened in its new venue at 726 11th Avenue, a 21,700 square-foot facility with flexible performance spaces and studios.

The theatrical season at Irish Arts Center continues in 2022 with Enda Walsh's The Same, starring sisters and celebrated Irish theatre actors Eileen and Catherine Walsh; Good Vibrations: A Punk Rock Musical, a co-production with Lyric Theatre Belfast about punk legend Terri Hooley; and Chekhov's First Play, a deconstruction of Chekhov's Platonov from the Irish experimental theatre company Dead Centre.

For more information, visit IrishArtsCenter.org.