Camp Broadway Goes Online For 25th Annual Summer Sessions

Kids attending this summer's camps get to work remotely with Broadway professionals and get a behind-the-scenes look at Mrs. Doubtfire.

Camp Broadway's 25th anniversary season has moved online in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, offering an interactive, virtual musical theatre camp taught live by Broadway professionals for kids aged 10-17 around the world.

Presented in partnership with ASU Gammage in Tempe, Arizona; the Las Casas Foundation in San Antonio, Texas; Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida; FSCJ Artist Series in Jacksonville, Florida; and West Hampton Beach in Long Island, New York; the 2020 summer session of Camp Broadway hosted student participants from 19 states and Qatar and Guatemala.

The two-week session included 30 hours of classes in singing, dancing, and acting, plus a culminating video of the camp ensemble showcase with live commentary from special guests.

While attending a professional production in person was not possible this year, Camp Broadway worked with producer Kevin McCollum to give kids an exclusive sneak peek at the new stage adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire, including interactive discussions with the show's cast and creative teams, and video footage from the production.

For more information, visit CampBroadway.com.