Can You Complete the Company Lyrics?

Celebrate composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim's birthday with this quiz.

March 22 marks the 90th birthday of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim. The eight-time Tony winner has provided Broadway with a large catalog of work including West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Do I Hear a Waltz?, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Passion, Getting Away With Murder, Putting It Together, Assassins, and the 1970 musical Company.

In a series of vignettes, Company tells the story of single Bobby who learns about the perils and pleasures of love, marriage, dating and divorce from his married friends. The original production opened on Broadway at the Alvin Theatre April 26, 1970. Featuring music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by George Furth, the musical ran for 705 performances before closing January 1, 1972. Directed by Harold Prince, the show was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Musical.

Refresh your memory before performances of the current Broadway revival (featuring revised lyrics from Sondheim himself to modernize the story, now about the female Bobbie) resume. How many missing lyrics from Company's score can you remember? A hint—we've used some of the new lyrics from the current revival and its London cast album.