Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Hairspray?

Test your knowledge of the Tony Award-winning musical.

The musical adaptation of Hairspray opened on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre August 15, 2002, after beginning performances July 18. The musical played 2,642 performances before closing January 4, 2009, winning eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, Hairspray tells the story of a girl chasing her dream of performing on a TV dance show—and working to integrate the show in the process. The musical was later adapted into a film in 2007 and then returned to the screen in 2016 in a live telecast on NBC.

Though Hairspray has remained in pop culture through many forms, how well do you know the lyrics to the hit musical? Test your knowledge below!