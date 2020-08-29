Can You Finish the Missing Lyrics to Hamilton?

Test your theatre knowledge.

After beginning as a song performed at the White House in 2009, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton has turned into a critically acclaimed, long-running hit, making its world premiere at the Public Theatre in 2015 to rave reviews. Shortly after its Off-Broadway run, it began preview performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre July 13, 2015, and officially opened on Broadway August 6. The production earned 16 Tony Award nominations, winning 11 including Best Musical.

The cast album is officially the highest-charting cast album since Hair in 1969—but how well do you know the lyrics to the Tony-, Pulitzer-, and Olivier-winning musical?

